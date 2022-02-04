Man rapes unconscious woman: Police

A man is in custody two years after he allegedly raped an unconscious woman.

Robert William Anderson, 34, of Mechanicsburg, is accused of raping a woman while she was asleep at a friend's house.

Lower Allen Township Police responded about 9:13 a.m. Feb. 8, 2020, to the 3200 block of Dunlap Lane in Cumberland County for a sexual assault.

The victim, who police said was visibly distraught, reported that she slept at her friend's apartment after a night of heavy drinking.

She fell asleep on a futon couch in the living room while her friend slept with a boyfriend, Anderson, in their bedroom, police said.

The victim allegedly woke up at some point to Anderson on top of her. He had raped her while she was asleep, police said. Anderson left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators on Oct. 14, 2021, served a search warrant for a sample of his DNA. That sample along with a sexual assault kit were sent to Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

An arrest warrant was issued for Anderson, who turned himself in Thursday, according to police.

He is charged with rape of an unconscious person and sexual assault, both felonies. He also faces misdemeanors indecent assault and indecent assault of an unconscious person.

He has been released from Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail, according to court records.

