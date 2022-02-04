Hershey parts ways with unvaccinated workers

The Hershey Co. has parted ways with some salaried workers who didn't comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, abc27 News reported.

"A small number of individuals who did not get vaccinated were separated from the company," Hershey said in a release, and that it was done to reduce the coronavirus spread.

Hershey had announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for salary employees in August 2021. Since then, the company sponsored vaccination clinics and allowed employees to seek exemptions, the release said.

The mandate took effect Oct. 4, 2021. It's unclear if factory workers were also affected.

Here's Hershey’s full statement, according to from abc27 News:

"Hershey is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and our customers. We believe that the best way to protect the health and safety of our employees, their families and our various business partners is to ensure that our salaried employees are vaccinated against COVID-19. This is to reduce the spread of the virus and the potential for serious disease or death.

In August, we announced a safety requirement that corporate office employees would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The effective date of the policy was October 4, 2021. To support this, the company sponsored multiple vaccination clinics and allowed employees to seek accommodations for religious or medical reasons. The company has engaged in an interactive process with our employees to evaluate when an accommodation with regard to vaccination status is needed or warranted.

A small number of individuals who did not get vaccinated were separated from the company.

HERSHEY SPOKESPERSON"

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.