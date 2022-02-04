Flooding possible throughout York County amid winter storm
Excessive rain, snowmelt and ice jams could cause flooding as Friday's winter storm sweeps through the region.
A flood advisory is in effect until at least 9 a.m. in York County. The region is also under a winter weather advisory through 1 p.m. Friday.
National Weather Service forecasters warned that minor flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows may also be elevated.
"Ice movement may lead to jams and blockages which hold water back like a dam," according to NWS. "The ice jams may also release the pent up water suddenly, causing flooding downstream."
Motorists should exercise caution and avoid driving through standing water.
Here's the forecast from NWS:
Today: Rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 4pm, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet between 4pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet after 5pm. Temperature falling to around 29 by 5pm. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.