Flooding possible throughout York County amid winter storm

Excessive rain, snowmelt and ice jams could cause flooding as Friday's winter storm sweeps through the region.

A flood advisory is in effect until at least 9 a.m. in York County. The region is also under a winter weather advisory through 1 p.m. Friday.

National Weather Service forecasters warned that minor flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows may also be elevated.

"Ice movement may lead to jams and blockages which hold water back like a dam," according to NWS. "The ice jams may also release the pent up water suddenly, causing flooding downstream."

Motorists should exercise caution and avoid driving through standing water.

More:Forecasters warn of icy conditions as winter storm sweeps across Pennsylvania

More:Winter storm: PennDOT warns to avoid unnecessary travel

More:Winter weather advisory issued for York County: Alert

Here's the forecast from NWS:

Today: Rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 4pm, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet between 4pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet after 5pm. Temperature falling to around 29 by 5pm. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.