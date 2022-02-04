Falls surpass overdoses as leading cause of death in York County

Deaths resulting from falls overtook those from drug overdoses in York County last year as the effects of nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic took tolls on people beyond the illness.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said fall-related deaths have risen in York County over the last eight years she’s been coroner, and they follow a couple of trends in the community.

“As the population increases and grows older, we‘re going to see more of these fall deaths,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a drastic finding per se, it’s just an interesting finding.”

The county saw increases in deaths from situations like falling and other home incidents, alcoholism, suicides and vehicle crashes in 2021, according to data Gay released in her office's annual report this week. Overdose deaths, meanwhile, dropped “considerably” compared with 2020.

By the numbers, the coroner’s office investigated 159 deaths as a result of falls — primarily at home — in the county last year. The figure amounted to about a 22% increase from the 130 such deaths in 2020.

Overdose deaths, meanwhile, peaked at about 204 in 2020 and then dropped about 35% to 125 confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths in 2021. Fentanyl and drugs mixed with fentanyl accounted for the vast majority of overdoses in the coroner’s report.

In other categories, the coroner’s office investigated:

26 alcoholism-related deaths last year, indicative of a rising trend;

78 suicides in 2021;

59 deaths from vehicle crashes, up from 40 in 2020.

The report also includes 13 COVID-related deaths in 2021, compared with 19 in 2020 — those figures are part of the 1,375 deaths from the coronavirus in the county since the pandemic began. Gay noted the majority of COVID-19 deaths are certified by physicians, and the statistics in her report account only for cases her office investigated directly.

Following the shutdowns and quarantines at the start of the pandemic, stabilizing conditions during 2021 may have helped contribute to the drop in overdose deaths, Gay believes.

'Perfect storm' for addicts: During that initial turmoil in 2020, people with addiction issues were isolated more, not working, receiving money from stimulus and unemployment benefits, and not facing evictions. While Gay said those programs helped the community, they also created a “perfect storm” for addicts and recovering addicts.

“All those factors tied into why we think our overdose deaths increased (in 2020),” she said.

The 204 drug overdose deaths that year leaped nearly 45% from 2019, according to Gay’s report. Such deaths declined in 2021 in part, Gay believes, because more people went back to work and had social interactions, which improved their emotional well-being and accountability while they managed their addictions.

Alcohol an issue: However, the trend wasn’t absolute. Though drug overdose deaths dropped last year, alcoholism-related deaths increased.

“You can see alcohol is becoming more of an issue with our deaths,” Gay said, noting some people who had been sober for years fell off the wagon.

Her report showed 26 such deaths last year, considered “natural” deaths, up from 17 in 2020 and 16 in 2019.

Alcohol also factored into several “accidental” or unexpected deaths last year. Of the confirmed drug overdose deaths last year, 35 cases included alcohol. Another three people died from overdosing on alcohol alone. Drugs and alcohol were also involved in about one-third — 20 out of 59 — of the deaths from vehicle crashes the coroner’s office investigated last year, according to the report.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on people’s emotional and psychological well-being,” Gay said.

The number of suicides also was up — from 61 such deaths in 2020 and 70 deaths in 2019 — but still below the peak of 92 deaths in 2018, the report shows.

Fall deaths a national trend: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed falling down the leading cause of injury-related death among adults ages 65 or older in the U.S., at a rate of about 64 deaths per 100,000 people in that age group.

And in York County, Mark Shea, director of the local Area Agency on Aging, believes one in every three residents in the county will be 60 years old or older by 2030.

Aging issues such as lower-body weakness, balance troubles from health matters or medication, foot or shoe problems and poor vision tend to contribute to falls at home, Shea said. Along with the health issues, he said, seniors may trip on household items such as throw rugs or even small pets.

But the fall itself isn’t usually what kills a person, at least not right away.

“The fall was the beginning event, but it wasn’t necessarily the final piece of the puzzle,” Shea said.

Gay elaborated that a fall victim may develop pneumonia or develop a so-called “fat embolism” while bed-bound from their injury; prescribed blood thinners may cause people to bleed more if they hit their heads; or other health issues may arise but go untreated right away because the victim might not tell family about the fall out of fear of losing their independent lifestyle.

Class attendance down: In her report, Gay noted the COVID-19 pandemic kept many seniors from going to the Agency on Aging’s fall-prevention class, “A Matter of Balance,” as well as programs held by the Falls Free Coalition of York County over the past couple of years.

Shea said the agency’s other programs, “Healthy Steps,” switched to virtual presentations when the pandemic started.

“If you go through the whole program, you really should have some ideas on how to make yourself safer,” he said.

More information about the agency’s programs and on falls is available on their website, www.YorkCountyPA.gov/county-human-services/agency-on-aging/programs-and-services-aging/health-wellness/falls-prevention.html.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.