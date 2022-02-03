Woman was drunk, with three young children in car, when she crashed: Police

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove drunk and crashed her car with three children inside.

Janea Shaquanna Breazil, 25, of Suitland, Maryland, was DUI and her children weren't buckled up, state police said.

Troopers responded about 3:45 a.m. Dec. 24 to Interstate 83 south in Shrewsbury Township for a two-vehicle crash, according to a criminal complaint.

Police found Breazil in a 2014 Ford Taurus with heavy front-end damage. She had glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, police said.

More:Drive sober or ... end up stuck in York County's ARD limbo

More:Christmas crashes, DUI arrests increased this year: state police

More:People duke it out over steak at Golden Corral

Her three children, ages 1, 2 and 4, were in the back seat. Only the 1-year-old was in a child seat, the complaint says.

Breazil was southbound when "she reached into the back seat to help her child" right before rear ending a 2021 Ford F150, police said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Breazil is facing charges including felony child endangerment, misdemeanors of DUI and drug possession, along with numerous traffic infractions.

Her preliminary hearing is Feb. 18 before District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney. She was released on $10,000 bail.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.