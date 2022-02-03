Winter weather advisory issued for York County: Alert

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for York County from 1 a.m. through 1 p.m. Friday as a major winter storm sweeps into the region.

Expect mix precipitation including sleet and ice, the National Weather Service said. Plan on slippery roads. The advisory also includes Lancaster, Cumberland and Adams counties.

Rain will change to a wintry mix late Thursday night and continue through Friday morning, NWS said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is anticipating restrictions on the road.

Here's the forecast from the weather service:

Today: Rain. High near 46. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain. Low around 31. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday: Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 2pm, then snow and freezing rain likely between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of snow after 3pm. High near 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

