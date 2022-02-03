Winter storm: PennDOT warns to avoid unnecessary travel

An incoming winter storm could make travel treacherous for motorists in central Pennsylvania.

Potentially hazardous wintry and icy conditions are expected across the state from Thursday to Friday, and officials are urging motorists to stay home.

Avoid unnecessary travel and anticipate restrictions on the road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The winter system is expected to move into York County Thursday as rain before switching over to freezing rain and a wintry mix.

Restrictions including a 45 speed limit are planned on the following roadways, according to PennDOT:

Tier 1 vehicle restriction at noon on Thursday.

Interstate 79 from I-80 to Erie;

I-80 from the Ohio border to I-99;

I-86, entire length; and

I-90, entire length.

Tier 1 vehicle restriction at 6 p.m Thursday.

I-70, entire length;

I-76 from the Ohio Line to Breezewood (Exit 161)

I-79, entire length;

I-80, entire length;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border;

I-84, entire length;

I-99, entire length;

I-180, entire length;

I-279, entire length;

I-376, entire length;

I-380, entire length;

I-579, entire length; and

All of PA Turnpike 43, 66, 376 and 576.

Tier 1 vehicle restriction at midnight on Friday.

I-476 from Pocono (Exit 95) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

The following vehicles are not permitted on these roadways under Tier 1 restrictions:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's)

Motorcycles.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.