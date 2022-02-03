Scammers are now swindling people at the grocery store: police

Scammers are now using fake jewelry to swindle customers for cash or supplies at local shopping centers, police said.

They're approaching people in the parking lot, Southern Regional Police said, to try to sell or trade fake 14 to 18-karat gold chains or rings for gas or other items.

This has happened at the Giant Food in Shrewsbury, 14635 Mount Airy Rd, and Saubel’s Market in Stewartstown, 8 Ballast Ln., police said.

Police are asking the public to call 911 to report any solicitations by these scammers.

