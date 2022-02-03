People duke it out over steak at Golden Corral
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good Thursday morning, folks!
Some of you may have seen an ease on pandemic restrictions. That's because new COVID-19 cases are declining in York County. We have a sexual assault story that is a cautionary tale for parents. Finally, a massive brawl broke out over steak at a Golden Corral.
Here are your stories:
- Man sexually assaulted daughter's friends during sleepovers: police
- COVID-19 cases continue to drop in York County, following worldwide trend
- WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out In Bensalem Golden Corral Over Alleged Steak Shortage
- York County Prison has serious problems
- As Olympics loom, Summer Britcher talks about regaining love of luge and her broken finger
>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.