Man acquitted during retrial in decade-old murder case

After a little more than five hours, a jury reached a decision to free Jacquez Brown for the first time in a little more than a decade.

On hearing those two words, “not guilty,” Brown’s family wept in the courtroom. And they cried for a variety of reasons, they said.

“We’re not just crying for us, we’re crying for that person too who’s no longer here,” Tyrone Lewis, Brown’s father, said after the trial.

Brown underwent a retrial this week in a case where he was originally convicted of a first-degree murder charge in 2013 and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

As a 15-year-old boy, Brown was accused of shooting and killing Tony Wasilewski during a dispute over a mobile phone in the 300 block of East Princess Street in July 2011.

Brown appealed, and in 2016 he won an order for the case to be tried again. Then this week, after four days of testimony, the jury came back with a verdict around 5 p.m. Thursday.

They announced “not guilty” on the first-degree murder charge, on third-degree murder and on a felony count of voluntary manslaughter.

“With that verdict, the defendant should be released,” Judge Amber Kraft said.

By that, Kraft’s order called for Brown, now 26, to return to the York County Prison and undergo the process to be released later Thursday night. He’s been held at the jail since 2019 in preparation for the new trial.

As Brown’s family coped with mixed feelings of joy and disbelief, Lewis also said they were sorry for Wasilewski and his family.

“If we could bring him back, we would,” Lewis said of Wasilewski.

The family described how Brown spent the past decade focused on his case and defense.

“He worked on his case, and he kept on it, and I mean writing down everything, throughout the whole 10 years,” said Naomi Edwards, Brown’s grandmother. “That’s all we ever talked about.”

Evidence from the trial this week included testimony from witnesses at the scene, as well as evidence collected of the bullets that were fired during the incident.

