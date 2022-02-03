Hershey fired some of its workers over vaccine status
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good Friday morning, everybody!
Be extra careful driving this morning because it's going to be icy. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro set a campaign record. The Hershey Company fired some of its employees because of COVID-19. Finally, wondering when winter will end? Well, Punxsutawney Phil has an answer!
Here are you stories:
- Winter storm: PennDOT warns to avoid unnecessary travel
- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Sets Campaign Cash Record To Start Election Year
- Hershey announces 'separation' with unvaccinated employees
- Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
- Scammers are now swindling people at the grocery store: police
>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.