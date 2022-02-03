Hershey fired some of its workers over vaccine status

Good Friday morning, everybody!

Be extra careful driving this morning because it's going to be icy. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro set a campaign record. The Hershey Company fired some of its employees because of COVID-19. Finally, wondering when winter will end? Well, Punxsutawney Phil has an answer!

Here are you stories:

