NEWS

Hershey fired some of its workers over vaccine status

Harper Ho
York Dispatch

Good Friday morning, everybody!

Be extra careful driving this morning because it's going to be icy. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro set a campaign record. The Hershey Company fired some of its employees because of COVID-19. Finally, wondering when winter will end? Well, Punxsutawney Phil has an answer!

Here are you stories:

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.