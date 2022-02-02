Woman left children in car during below freezing weather: Police

A Harrisburg woman is facing charges after she allegedly left two children by themselves in a car during below freezing weather.

Lower Allen Township Police were called about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8 to Capital City Mall, 3506 Capital City Mall Drive in Cumberland County.

Mall security reported that two children, ages 2 and 6, had been left alone in a car for about an hour, police said. The temperature was 28 degrees.

The children wore only light coats and were moving about freely inside the Honda CRV, which was turned off, according to police.

Mall security footage showed Arya Ghisingh, 35, leaving the car about 1:50 p.m. and returning at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Ghisingh is charged with two counts each of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. She also faces a disorderly conduct summary offense.

Ghisingh was arraigned Tuesday. She is free on $15,000 unsecured bail.

