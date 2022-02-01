York County libraries return to in-person browsing after COVID closure

After one month of being closed, eight York County Libraries locations will reopen in-person browsing services Feb. 7.

The eight locations shifted to exclusively operating through pickup and online services in early January due to the rising COVID-19 levels. All but one of the locations will reopen for regular operating hours and offer browsing, computer access, and other in-library services starting Feb. 7.

Due to construction, Martin Library in York will offer browsing of its children’s collection only and holds pickup in the Children’s Room. Members should enter the library using the Queen Street entrance into the Children’s Room, which is the only part of the library currently available.

The other areas of Martin Library will reopen following completion of construction which is anticipated to be finished sometime this spring.

“Our staff is looking forward to welcoming everyone back into the library. Although technology enables us to provide continuous service to members, it is different from helping our members in person,” York County Libraries President Robert Lambert said, in a written statement. “We do ask that members wear masks and physical distance while using our in-library services."

York County Libraries has adjusted its services several times during the pandemic. The last time the organization closed in-person browsing was in May, according to spokeswoman Deb Sullivan. The libraries reopened for browsing June 1.

