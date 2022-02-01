York City Council members are looking to oust York's mayor
Great news for sandwich lovers! Primanti Bros. is opening up a second location in York County. The nicer weather is fixing to change later this week. The number of COVID-positive inmates at York County Prison appears to be dropping. York City Council members are soliciting legal opinions to oust Mayor Michael Helfrich.
- Primanti Bros. expands in York County: 'You wanted us... you got us'
- Winter storm could bring more ice, snow to York County
- COVID cases are dropping at York County Prison — but are they really?
- 'This is absurd': York City mayor reacts to push to invalidate his oath
- Man allegedly beat woman 'black and blue,' attacked parents
