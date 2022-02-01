Winter storm could bring more ice, snow to York County

York Dispatch

A major winter storm barreling across the country could bring a mix of rain, ice and possibly even snow later this week.

The current National Weather Service forecast errs on the side of rain and ice — with precipitation up to about an inch — but that could change quickly as the storm crosses the nation.

Winter storm watches and warnings covered a wide swath of the country from El Paso, Texas, through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Burlington, Vermont. The storm follows a vicious nor’easter that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.

During the multiday storm this week, some areas may see a mix of rain and freezing rain before it changes to snow. "It will be a very messy system and will make travel very difficult,” said Marty Rausch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

The National Weather Service said 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of snow was expected by Thursday morning in parts of the Rockies and Midwest, while heavy ice is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.

Here's a look at the current forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain. High near 48. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Rain before 4am, then rain and sleet. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Friday: Sleet, possibly mixed with rain and snow before 1pm, then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

