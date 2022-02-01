Man sexually assaulted daughter's friends during sleepovers: police

Police arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls over a span of two years.

David Anthony Kondrad, 45, of Newberry Township, sexually assaulted his daughter's friends during sleepovers at his residence, police said.

Newberry Township Police began investigating an allegation Dec. 12 following a referral related to child sexual abuse, court documents say.

Both girls told investigators Kondrad repeatedly touched them inappropriately, police said.

It happened mostly while the girls were playing in their friend's bedroom, court records say, while his daughter was present.

Kondrad reportedly told the girls to "keep it a secret" and asked one of the victim's if she "does this at home when she is alone," police said.

His formal arraignment is scheduled Mar. 4 before Judge Harry M. Ness. He was released on $50,000 bail.

