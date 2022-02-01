Lukewarm water enough to send restaurant out of compliance: inspector

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

More:This seafood joint stored meat, veggies on the floor: food inspections

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Jan. 26, 2022

BORIKEN TASTE, 130 EISENHOWER DR STE D, HANOVER, 17331

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The hand wash sinks do not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

Ceiling tiles missing or damaged above warewash area of food facility.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.