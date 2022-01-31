North York tax collector set for hearing in harassment, assault cases

A local tax collector accused of sexting a council member — as well as firing a gun to scatter an argument and then covering it up — will return to court Tuesday for the next stage in the legal process.

Keith Ramsay, 56, faces misdemeanor charges of harassment and open lewdness in one of the cases against him, and charges of simple assault, tampering with evidence and disorderly conduct in another case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held before District Judge Jennifer Clancy on both cases Tuesday. Ramsay was arraigned before Clancy in December.

Ramsay, the elected North York tax collector, is accused of texting a North York borough councilperson around Election Day last November and asking to start a sexual relationship. The texts included a lewd video of Ramsay performing a sex act.

The council member filed for a civil protection from abuse order against Ramsay, but the case was dismissed Jan. 4 as Judge Michael Flannelly found the complaint didn’t meet criteria to qualify for protections under state law.

The York Dispatch has not published the name of the council member because the allegations include sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, as a detective investigated the alleged harassment against Ramsay, he learned of accusations involving a separate incident in 2020. The investigation into that led to the assault case.

There, Ramsay is accused of firing a gun at the edge of his property, which borders Lebanon Cemetery, to end a dispute involving his wife and a group of people who were at the cemetery in June 2020. After the group fled the scene, Ramsay allegedly gathered up and disposed of the shell casings in his yard and replaced them by setting off fireworks.

During his arraignment, Clancy ordered Ramsay to enter into supervised release while setting unsecured bail totaling $40,000.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@gannett.com or via Twitter at @aimee_TYD.