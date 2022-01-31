Fire 'quickly extinguished' at Roundtop ski resort

A fire damaged part of a building at the Roundtop Mountain Resort on Sunday night.

Firefighters from Wellsville Fire Co. responded to an alarm around 10:50 p.m. and found smoke in a building at the attraction, 925 Roundtop Road, in Warrington Township, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The source of the fire was located and “quickly extinguished,” the post states. Fire crews remained at the scene to clear out the smoke and check for hot spots until about 12:30 a.m.

No injuries were apparently reported. The post doesn’t indicate which building was affected or the possible cause of the fire.

