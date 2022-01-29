This seafood joint stored meat, veggies on the floor: food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Jan. 19, 2022

HONG KONG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT, 1434 BALTIMORE ST., HANOVER, PENN TOWNSHIP, 17331

The inspector observed wok was damaged and no longer in good repair.

Food (eggroll) containers, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food employees were observed touching cooked chicken and leafy greens, ready to eat foods, with bare hands.

The inspector observed raw chicken and beef stored over ready-to-eat food (celery) in walk-in refrigerator.

Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Food ingredient storage containers, on the storage shelves, is not labeled with the common names of the food.

Food utensil (rice scoop) observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

The inspector observed food (chicken, shrimp, broccoli) stored directly on the floor in warewashing area and walk-in refrigerator, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Food (chicken and shrimp) observed thawing at room temperature, which is not an approved thawing method.

The inspector observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Cooked chicken stored on paper towels and paper menu, subjecting food to potential contamination.

Fried noodles stored in cardboard box, subjecting food to potential contamination.

The inspector observed chicken cooling at room temperature, which is not a proper

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food (eggrolls, chicken, rice) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked.

