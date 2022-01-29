Man allegedly beat woman 'black and blue,' attacked parents

Police arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman so badly that her face was black and blue.

Terrance Lee Faus Jr., 29, of Lower Windsor Township, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend after she and his father had an argument.

Lower Windsor Township Police went to a home in the 1400 block of Prayer Mission Road on Jan. 14 when Faus' mother called for help.

Faus had fled on foot but police met the victim, 30, who was putting her children, ages 8 and 4, in a car to leave, police said.

Her face was extremely bruised, bloodied and swollen, according to the criminal complaint. She also had several chipped teeth and "both of her eyes were black and blue."

Faus also allegedly punched his father, 68, in the face after he shoved his mother to the ground in the hallway.

"The room was also in disarray from the altercation," police said. Both Faus and the woman had been drinking.

Police arrested Faus the next day with the assistance of Hellam Township Police and Columbia Borough Police.

He faces felonies of aggravated assault and strangulation. He's also charged with misdemeanors offenses of reckless endangering of another person and two counts of simple assault.

He was arraigned Jan. 15 before District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode, who set bail at $50,000.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.