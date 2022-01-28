York County under winter weather advisory through Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for York and Lancaster counties.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday. Expect snow up to 3 inches, with the steadiest snowfall from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Slippery roads and hazardous conditions could impact Friday evening's commute, according to weather service.

Winter weather pummeled motorists Friday morning, with back-to-back crashes in York County.

Three crashes on I-83 in northern York County slowed the morning commute with lane restrictions as traffic was backed up for miles in both directions.

Temperatures will also drop below freezing all weekend, with wind gusts on Saturday as high as 40 mph, according to the weather service.

Here's the forecast from NWS:

This Afternoon: Light snow. High near 34. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: Snow, mainly before 4 a.m., then a chance of light snow after 4 a.m. Low around 17. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of light snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

