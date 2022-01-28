York County is home to 103 bridges in poor condition: Here's where they are

York Dispatch

On Friday, the dramatic collapse of a two-lane bridge in Pittsburgh highlighted a problem officials have been grappling with for years: crumbling infrastructure that risks public safety.

PennDOT has identified 103 state and local bridges in poor condition across York County, meaning that the deteorioration of key structural elements is advanced.

Friday's collapse produced no fatalities, but prompted rescuers to form a human chain to help stranded motorists off the stricken bridge.

You can check out deficient bridges in York County using the table and map below: