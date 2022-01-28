Traffic stalled after back-to-back crashes on I-83

Traffic is backed up for miles in both directions on Interstate 83 in York County because of multiple crashes, according to 511PA.

There's a lane restriction on I-83 northbound about 2½ miles south of Exit 32 Newberrytown.

Another crash along the same stretch of highway is causing a separate lane restriction. It's on I-83 northbound half a mile south of Exit 32.

A third crash nearby is also forcing a lane restriction in the opposite direction. This one is on I-83 southbound just south of Exit 32.

These crashes happened simultaneously after 7 a.m., according to 511PA.

A fourth crash has also stunted the morning commute in York County. There's a lane restriction on US 30 eastbound at Exit Dover/West York.

There were more than two dozen traffic related crashed reported throughout the county on York County 911 emergency system about 8 a.m. Friday.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

