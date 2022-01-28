Suspect in woman's beating death charged with murder counts

A York City man now faces murder charges while accused of beating and killing a woman he thought was a prostitute last summer.

Kiamboo Dearing, 28, of the 300 block of West Market Street, is charged with count of first- and third-degree murder in the death of Melissa Duffy, the York County District Attorney’s Office said.

Dearing was previously charged with criminal homicide while the case progressed through a Magisterial District court on its way to Common Pleas.

According to the accusations, Dearing beat Duffy to death behind 367 W. Rose Ave. on July 5, 2021. The 44-year-old Adams County woman’s body was found two days later in a wooded area lying face down on a rock bed, and with a rock left on the back of her head. Investigators later tracked Dearing to Life Path Ministries along West Market Street.

On the morning of July 5, investigators said surveillance cameras showed Duffy leaving the York County Judicial Center, 45 N. George St., and then meeting with a man resembling Dearing in an alley across the street. From there, the two were last seen walking together on the Rail Trail near West Princess Street.

Dearing, while interviewed by detectives, allegedly admitted he grew angry at Duffy as she started taking her pants off. He allegedly believed she was a prostitute, saying though she never mentioned sex, she had wanted money, according to the criminal complaint.

Dearing then allegedly beat Duffy and threw rocks at her face in his anger. She fell onto rocks, bleeding, but apparently still coughing and breathing. Dearing apparently placed the big rock on her head, and then sat next to her for hours while allegedly pleasuring himself, according the complaint.

Duffy died from blunt force trauma injuries, investigators determined.

During Dearing’s arraignment, Judge Gregory Snyder scheduled a pre-trial conference for March 7 as the next hearing in the case.

Dearing remains jailed without bond at the York County Prison.

