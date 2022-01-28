State police investigating death of York County infant

An investigation is underway into the death of an infant in York County.

The 7-week old infant died at a home in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Washington Township, the York County Coroner’s Office said in a news release. Staff responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. Thursday to help investigate the death.

An autopsy was performed Friday, and results from it are pending, the office reported. The cause and manner of death were not yet available.

The child’s identity has not yet been released.

The Pennsylvania State Police is leading the investigation.

