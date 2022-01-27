York County schools grapple with disruptive TikTok trends

School administrators were on edge last month.

Not for any of the usual reasons — COVID-19 and its attendant strain of students, parents and staff — but because of the emergence of vague threats of violence from a somewhat unexpected source: TikTok.

Threats shared on the social media platform were significant enough to put schools across the country on high alert. Locally, it led to stepped-up security but none of the closures seen across the country.

"I don't allow this school to become a prison," said Jennifer Fasick, principal of Dover Area High School.

"The level of anxiety was elevated on that day," said Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, who noted that several schools across the state canceled classes out of an abundance of caution.

While TikTok didn't make much of an impact on York County schools on that day, the social media app has definitely made its mark on the school year — and not in the best way.

Earlier in the fall, multiple local school districts posted notices to families alerting them to a social media challenge that encouraged students to steal and vandalize school property, particularly inside school restrooms.

The challenge, dubbed "devious licks" on TikTok, led to serious financial consequences for the school districts it touched. At Dallastown Area Middle School, the challenge got so bad that Dean of Students Scott Mahorney said the school closed all bathrooms except for one inside the cafeteria.

Though it was an extreme measure, Mahorney said it was necessary. The challenge led students to tear soap and paper towel dispensers off the walls and to back up the toilets. He said the behavior wasn't fair for the school's custodians.

The bathrooms were closed for about two weeks, which was enough time for the trend to fizzle out. Ultimately, Mahorney said, three students got in trouble for participating in the challenge and had to pay for the damages they posted about.

West York Area Middle School was also hit by the challenge. Teacher Mercedes Myers said her school didn't go to the same measures Dallastown did, but administrators did close school bathrooms during passing periods and required students to leave their phones on their teacher's desk before going to the bathroom during class.

The trend did add an extra load of stress to teachers and administrators, however, Myers said. The challenge started shortly after the school year began, when educators were trying to restore a sense of normalcy after a difficult school year through the pandemic.

"It was the last thing we needed coming back," Myers said.

When DiRocco was a superintendent in Lewisburg, he said, he constantly heard about threats circulating on social media. It happened often enough that he described it as a "constant stressor" of the job.

DiRocco responded to threats like most school administrators — he took every threat seriously, but was careful not to overreact in a way that would negatively impact students and staff.

Fasick said it was "business as normal" at the high school on the day of the December shooting threat, albeit with local police doing more patrols than usual across Dover schools. She said she felt comfortable holding in-person lessons that day because police assured her the threat was not credible.

Devious licks, on the other hand, appeared to have the greatest influence among middle school students in York County. Fasick said Dover Area High School wasn't affected in a major way. The worst thing the challenge resulted in was a stolen phone that was eventually returned, she said.

But the high school has dealt with other TikTok and social media trends that have been more detrimental to the students' mental health, rather than school property, Fasick said.

Social media trends that spread rumors and facilitate online bullying are something that school districts across the county have been struggling to mitigate since well before the COVID-19 pandemic. But since the pandemic started, Dallastown teacher Ellen Connelly said, students have only become more attached to their phones.

The issue with combating bullying on social media is that the information spreads fast and is difficult to track. Fasick said on top of their school work and COVID-19, today's students are constantly anxious about doing or saying something that will get them ridiculed online.

"They won't admit it, but they live in fear of that," Fasick said.

While York County educators are doing their best to connect with their students during the school day, they also agree that parents need to play a role and monitor what their children are doing online. Connelly said most students want to do the right thing, but they need help from their parents and teachers on how to do that.

"We might have lost a couple battles, but we haven't lost the war yet," Mahorney said.

— Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.