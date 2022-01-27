Light snow and wind chills near zero expected beginning Friday

Light snow is expected to sprinkle on York County during a weekend of freezing weather when wind chills will hover around zero.

Forecasters are predicting light, intermittent snow beginning at 7 a.m. Friday that should stretch into Saturday morning.

"Untreated surfaces will be slippery," AccuWeather said, and York County could get up to 3 inches of snow.

Temperatures will also deep below freezing all weekend, and Saturday is expected to be the coldest, with a low of 10, the National Weather Service said.

AccuWeather predicted wind chill temperatures below zero Friday and Saturday nights and topping out at 3 degrees on Saturday.

Here's the forecast from NWS:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

