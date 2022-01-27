Counterfeit money used at Walmart in York County: police

Police need help identifying two men who are accused of using fake money at a Walmart in York County.

The counterfeit currency was used Jan. 13 at the Walmart in Springettsbury Township, 2801 E. Market St, police said.

Two men, one without a mask, were caught on camera walking out of the store holding what appears to be a vacuum cleaner.

Anyone who can help identify the men is asked to call Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or email patrick.daugherty@springettsbury.com.

