York Suburban school board member faces global backlash for op-ed

A York Suburban school board member faces scrutiny on a global scale after publishing an op-ed last week criticizing the heated public rhetoric surrounding local school decisions.

Major news outlets worldwide — including Fox News, the New York Post and, most recently, the Daily Mail — picked up the piece in question, "With all due respect... no I don't work for you" from board member Richard Robinson.

It also gained traction on conservative social media and spurred several op-eds in response, including one from a York Suburban alumnus, John DeMasi, challenging Robinson to a debate.

"He definitely is quite sure of his point of view, and he appears to be certain of his superiority over a number of his fellow citizens," DeMasi said, in his op-ed.

The response to Robinson's op-ed reflects the strain many school officials are under. A number of recent board meetings drew angry rhetoric and, in several cases, forced the board to end the meeting altogether when attendees refused to follow to the districts' masking policies.

Robinson declined an interview request Wednesday, saying any further comment he made would be "the equivalent of pouring gasoline on a fire."

His original op-ed acted as his response to the numerous heated comments the board recently faced, primarily focused on their masking policy. The board recently voted to reinstate a mask mandate for all schools, but York Suburban and most other districts across the nation have received similar comments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of their actual policy.

The majority of Robinson's piece focused on clarifying his perspective as a board member: He said he does not work for the district's taxpayers, but rather he was elected to represent them. While he listens to every comment, he said he is not obligated to follow every request.

"When the board does not fall in line with each and every demand, we are accused of ignoring the thoughtful, unbiased, sincere and righteous ultimatums of our community," he wrote.

Robinson described some of the comments to the board as "offensive and vile," and that was the focus of several public comments during the board's latest meeting.

Four residents spoke out publicly against Robinson on Monday, and fellow board member James Sanders said he disagreed with Robinson's opinions.

"Your op-ed showed a lack of professionalism, courtesy and regard for opposing viewpoints," one resident said.

Robinson did receive one written comment by resident Lori Ehrlich in support of his op-ed, according to the board's agenda.

"Most of these people who verbally attack our board have never set foot inside any of our school buildings to volunteer their time, yet suddenly they feel qualified to decide what’s best for our district," she said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ensuing mask policies in schools, many local districts have been met with hostility from the public. Several school boards, including York Suburban's, canceled meetings because of attendees who refused to wear a mask.

Though the hostility is obvious, most local school board members refused to respond to it publicly. In a September Dispatch report, zero out of 13 contacted school board members agreed to be interviewed on the subject.

While Robinson declined to comment on the backlash he's faced personally, he did speak out about safeguarding students' mental health since the pandemic began.

"Prior to the pandemic, concern for the mental health of our students was limited to a handful of school administrators, mental health professionals, and parents of children suffering from mental illness," he said, in an email. "When COVID-19 hit our community, some of [us] had a very bad feeling of what was coming. We compared the services and supports available to stopping a tsunami with a sandcastle. Perhaps this ordeal may provide us with the opportunity to confront this threat."

