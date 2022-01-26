More snowy days in the forecast for York County this week

The stretch of below-freezing weather could culminate with more snowy days this weekend.

Forecasters are predicting light, intermittent snow beginning Friday morning that will develop into steady snowfall through Saturday morning.

York County could see up to 3 inches of snow, with the heaviest falling Friday night, according to AccuWeather.

"Roads will be snow-packed and slippery," AccuWeather said. Snow should end Saturday morning with some flurries.

Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, windy and very cold, said AccuWeather. Temperatures for the week will be below freezing for the most part.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: A slight chance of light snow after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 23. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of light snow, mainly after 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday night: Snow likely before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

