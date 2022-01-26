Snowy days ahead and a dog escaped death twice
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Top of the morning to you, readers!
We have some snowy days ahead in York County. Rabbit Transit and Capital Area Transit are cutting operations. Would you really grab a flag to cross the street? And, a dog escaped death twice!
Here are your Thursday stories:
- More snowy days in the forecast for York County this week
- Staffing shortage forces Rabbit Transit, CAT to reduce service
- 6 York crossings now have crosswalk flags for pedestrians
- Missing dog reunited with family after 7 months
- York Suburban school board member faces global backlash for op-ed
