Man shot in York City

A 45-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in York City, police said.

York City Police responded about 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of East Gas Avenue for a shooting.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening, police said. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital.

Anyone with related information about the shooting is asked to contact York City Police by calling ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, tip line at 717-849-2204; or sending an email to abaez@yorkcity.org.

