Man dies after I-83 crash near Maryland border: coroner

A man died after he was partially ejected during a crash on Interstate 83, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Clinton Rice, 39, was pronounced dead at 11:21 p.m. Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner's office said.

Rice, of the 2300 block of Glen Rock Road in Springfield Township, died of multiple blunt force trauma. His death was ruled accidental, the office said.

He was southbound with a passenger about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when his car went off the road near Exit 36 in Baltimore County, just south of the Maryland border.

The car reportedly veered to the left, then back on the southbound lane before it went off the roadway to the right, the coroner said.

The car overturned and stopped on its roof. A passenger in the vehicle was released from the hospital, according to the coroner.

