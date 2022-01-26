Fire displaces family of four, kills cat; house 'a total loss'

Four people, including two children, were displaced after a Wednesday morning fire that also killed at least one cat.

Crews responded about 5:20 a.m. to a residential fire at a duplex in 200 block of South Royal Street in Springettsbury Township.

"When I arrived, the roof had been burnt through," said York Area United Fire and Rescue Chief Daniel Hoff.

Flames protruded through the windows and the hole in the roof, he said. About two dozen firefighters knocked out the blaze.

One cat died during the fire and three others were unaccounted, Hoff said. No people were injured.

Hoff declined to comment on estimated damage, but he said, "The house was pretty much a total loss."

The cause and where the fire started is under investigations, he said and noted, "We're at least confident that it was an accidental fire."

