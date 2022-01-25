Man faces five counts of attempted homicide after setting house on fire: Police

A man allegedly set fire to a York City duplex with five people, including three children, inside, according to police.

Kristopher Jevon Barnes, 31, of York City, faces five counts of attempted criminal homicide.

Barnes made threats to one of the victims the day before he set the house ablaze, police said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 10:15 a.m. Sunday at a three-story duplex in the 100 block of Lincoln Street.

The fire started in an abandoned unit and spread to the adjacent side, police said. A woman and her three juvenile children lived on the other side on the second floor, while a man lived on the first floor.

The woman told police she wasn't aware of the fire until her neighbors pounded on her door to wake her up, charging documents say.

The duplex accumulated about $200,000 in damages by the time crews finished five hours later, according to officials.

The woman told investigators Barnes had been threatening to kill her after a falling out in their sexual relationship, police said.

Barnes allegedly said "he was going to kill her by chopping her up." He had been a close friend of her and her family for 22 years, police said.

Witnesses and surveillance footage revealed that someone gathered garbage and threw it inside the vacant unit about 30 minutes before the fire began, police said.

The woman identified Barnes in a photo lineup. Police also found his Facebook profile, according to the complaint. He had not been arrested by Tuesday morning.

Barnes also faces felony charges of aggravated arson and causing a catastrophe, and five misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person.

