Man charged with growing marijuana, having weapon of mass destruction

A man was arrested after police allegedly busted a marijuana growing operation and found weapons of mass destruction.

George Costas Skouras, 44, allegedly grew and sold marijuana at his Springettsbury Township home.

Springettsbury Township Police served a search warrant Thursday and discovered "a large marijuana growing operation," according to court documents.

Police also found mushrooms and powder that was being compressed into pill form, according to a criminal complaint.

Skouras is facing a felony charge of possessing weapons of mass destruction after officers found a plastic pipe bomb with a fuse, police said.

He's also charged with three counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession of drugs.

He was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly and released on $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 3 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr.

