York County schools receive over $347K in school safety grants

Six public school districts in York County received more than $347,000 in state grants aimed at increasing school safety.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 303 local education agencies across Pennsylvania received a combined total of more than $8 million through this year's set of grants.

Each grant supports a different aspect of school safety — funding equipment, safety programs, as well as salaries to hire police officers and school resource officers.

“We know that students learn best when they’re healthy, supported, and safe, and these grants ensure that schools can create and uphold a space that is conducive to learning,” Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said, in a written statement. “The resources and supplies provided through these grants reduce anxiety and administrative burden, and help schools focus on their mission—educating and preparing learners for future success.”

Of the six York County districts that received funding, York City School District was the biggest recipient. The district received $139,795 out of the $347,000, and was the only local district earn funding from all four grants.

Here is a complete list of the York County grant recipients:

Dallastown Area School District Equipment Grant: $25,000 School Resource Officer Grant: $60,000

Dover Area School District Equipment Grant: $21,193.80

Eastern York School District Equipment Grant: $17,500

Red Lion Area School District Equipment Grant: $23,705

West York Area School District School Resource Officer Grant: $60,000

York City School District Equipment Grant: $24,999 Program Grant: $14,796 School Police Officer Grant: $40,000 School Resource Officer Grant: $60,000



