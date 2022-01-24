Two injured after truck rolls into icy stream: Photos

A pickup truck overturned into a bitterly cold stream Sunday night, leading to at least two injuries and a small fuel spill.

The truck somehow flipped off a concrete berm and fell several feet onto its side in the South Branch Codorus Creek along Pleasant Valley Road. Shrewsbury firefighters responded to the scene around 9:15 p.m. and found the truck in water right under the railway arch near Railroad Borough.

Three people were in the truck at the time. They'd all climbed out of the truck by the time emergency responders arrived, Shrewsbury Fire Chief Bradley Dauberman said.

Two of the people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, he said. He couldn’t speak to the extent of any injuries or their conditions. But after the crash, they came out of the stream wet in the late-January night.

“They were wet. They were definitely wet,” Dauberman said.

A crew from Smith Brothers Garage Inc. worked for about 20 minutes to haul the truck out of the water, Dauberman said. He also said about five-to-10 gallons of gasoline that had leaked into the stream was contained, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was notified of that situation.

The fire department was at the scene for about two hours. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.