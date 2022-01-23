Here's how much York's new casino made in 2021

Staff and wire

Pennsylvania set another annual record for gambling revenue in 2021, thanks in part to the new Hollywood Casino York.

The more than $4.7 billion came from 16 operating casinos, including three new mini-casinos in 2021, as well as fantasy sports operators and truck stops, according to figures released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Hollywood Casino York, which opened in the York Galleria in August, took in $33,213,414. Of that, $25,325,143 came from slot machine revenue, $6,850,279 from table games and $1,037,992 from sports wagering.

Penn National Gaming spokesman Jeff Morris said he can't comment on individual property performance.

The strong performance follows pandemic-related shutdowns that sapped casino revenue in 2020, which saw $2,653,511,029 in revenue.

The all-time high in 2021 also resulted in record tax revenue production from gaming of more than $1.93 billion, according to the Gaming Control Board.

Pennsylvania has been neck-and-neck with New Jersey for No. 2 in gambling revenue behind Nevada.

— Staff writer Harper Ho and The Associated Press contributed to this report.