Two injured in separate York City shootings

Two people were injured during a violent night in York City.

A 39 year-old man was shot about 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue, York City Police said.

Another person was also hurt during a shooting Friday night in the 400 block of Park Street, York County 911 supervisor said.

It happened about 8 p.m. Both people were taken by ambulance to York WellSpan Hospital, the supervisor said.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

