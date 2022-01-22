'Freak accident': Dog killed by FestivICE sculpture in York City

A dog was killed Friday afternoon in downtown York City when an ice sculpture erected for last weekend's FestivICE event fell on the animal.

"Somehow a little dog got its leash wrapped around the ice sculpture, and it fell on him," York Fire Chief William Sleeger Jr. said Saturday morning.

The call came in between 2 to 3 p.m., he said.

The eighth annual FestivICE, featuring 40 sculptures, was held Jan. 15 in downtown York City.

"This extremely bizarre and freak accident occurred while some of our staff were in the process of collecting" signs used during the event, said Doug Eppler, a spokesperson for the York Revolution, a FestivICE sponsor.

"My understanding is somehow the leash got tangled" on a sculpture, and it toppled on a staff member's dog, he said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"I don't know that there's anyway to have predicted or prevented such a freak accident," Eppler said. "Nothing like this has ever happened before."

The focus now is on supporting the owner of the dog, he said.

"The first thing we're concerned about right now is just taking care of a member of our Revolution family," Eppler said. "We're going to focus on that first and foremost and then we'll decide if we need to review anything.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.