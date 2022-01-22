Heads up! Blasting planned in York Township

York Township residents might feel the earth move on Monday.

Contractors working at a construction site on Springwood Road near the Interstate 83 overpass will be detonating explosives between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

"A single set of blasts is planned that will be loud and generate some shaking of the ground," York Township announced in a post on Facebook.

Homes and businesses may experience some shaking and loose windows, doors may rattle, the township's post stated.

A rolling roadblock on I-83 and a roadblock with flaggers on Springwood Road are planned for approximately four minutes during blasting.

Air horn warnings will sound in advance — one signal at five minutes before the blast; two signals at three minutes; and three signals at one minute.

There will be loud booms during detonation. One long air horn will sound when blasting is complete to signal the all-clear, the post said.

All blasting performed is approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Transportation, according to York Township.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.