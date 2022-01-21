A teacher taped a mask to a student's face: newsletter

Good Friday morning, everyone!

We end the week with a wealth of stories. York County plans to inject $1 million in federal COVID-19 aid into its failing child welfare system. A Lancaster woman was killed while going to Bible camp in North Carolina. A teacher was captured on camera taping a mask to a student's face. Finally, the emerging sport of female wrestling just got another boost locally.

Here are you stories:

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.