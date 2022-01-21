A teacher taped a mask to a student's face: newsletter
Good Friday morning, everyone!
We end the week with a wealth of stories. York County plans to inject $1 million in federal COVID-19 aid into its failing child welfare system. A Lancaster woman was killed while going to Bible camp in North Carolina. A teacher was captured on camera taping a mask to a student's face. Finally, the emerging sport of female wrestling just got another boost locally.
Here are you stories:
- York County man wanted in death of Lancaster County woman in N.C. for Bible camp
- York County plans to spend $1 million to bolster failing child welfare office
- Photo of teacher taping mask to student's face causes outrage in North Penn School District
- York College announces addition of women's wrestling as varsity sport
- COVID-19 funeral expenses: Here's how you can qualify for federal aid
