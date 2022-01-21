Southern York schools, in wake of mascot controversy, unveil new designs

A team of Southern York County students and teachers unveiled their design for the district's new logo — but its future remains uncertain.

The new logos put forward by the group from Susquehannock High School would replace the district's old mascot, an image of a Native American man, that the board voted to retire last year out of concerns it was racially insensitive.

On Thursday night, the team revealed two designs: One that would serve as the district's main logo for athletic events, and another representing the district's academics.

Meanwhile, several board members are pushing to resurrect the district's old mas

The main logo will feature the word "warrior," which had always been the district's name for its mascot, above an arrow designed in a "W" shape. The academic logo focuses more on the "W" with the center of the letter displaying the image of the top of the historic one-room schoolhouse that stands near the high school.

The design team was asked to avoid Native American imagery in their new designs, and teacher Wade Bowers said a primary goal was to make sure the logos were cohesive with each other, and added consistency to the district's brand.

"We don't really know what our identity is," Bowers said.

Bowers said the district has actually used a wide range of symbols in recent years, and many of them feature differing shades of red.

The team considered introducing other symbols as the district's mascot, including knights, raptors and even a steam engine. However, student Danielle Williman said the group decided to go with "Warriors" because they felt it best represented the district.

Discussions about replacing Southern York County's old mascot began in the summer of 2020, following calls for the district to change it amid nationwide criticism of depictions of Native Americans in mascots. Since then, it has remained a contentious issue, and even contributed to the resignation of a board member last year.

The controversy persisted at Thursday night's 4-hour-long meeting.

At least two people spoke out against replacing the mascot during public comment, asking the board to reconsider the old mascot, and even comparing removing the Native American imagery with the American colonials stealing Native American land.

Bowers said he hopes the new logo can unify and move the district forward.

"This logo can really represent us coming back together as the warriors," he said.

The board did not vote to accept the new designs at the meeting, and Board President Robert Schefter said the board may never vote on it.

Board member Marylee Hall, who previously advocated against retiring the mascot before her election to the board, requested discussion about bringing the mascot out of retirement. This request was supported by fellow new board member Mike Wolford, who strongly opposed retiring the mascot before he was on the board.

Schefter said the board will discuss Hall's request at their next meeting in February.

— Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.