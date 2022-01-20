York County man wanted in death of Lancaster County woman in N.C. for Bible camp

A York County man is wanted in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Lancaster County woman at a motel in North Carolina.

Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, of Windsor Township, is facing a murder charge in the death of Suzanne Kauffman, police said.

He may have fled to Pennsylvania in a light blue 2009 Toyota sedan with Pennsylvania license plate LRE 6319, according to Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

Deputies discovered Kauffman's body while attempting to find her, along with some missing cellphones that were in her possession, police said.

Deputies responded about 9:50 p.m. Monday to a Days Inn, 1500 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, North Carolina, to assist two people who were trying to find Kauffman and the cellphones.

Kauffman, 20, of Denver, Lancaster County, had gone to North Carolina to attend a Bible camp in Iredell County, said Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman.

The witnesses called the cellphones, and someone answered and directed them to the Days Inn, police said.

The person who answered the phones found them spread along the side of a road at a nearby KFC along with Kauffman's car keys, according to police.

Police then found her Acura parked in the rear area at the KFC, 1230 Yadkinville Road.

Police learned Kauffman may have met Hannah, which led them back to the Days Inn, where they found her body in a room he had rented.

The Davie sheriff’s office did not say how Kauffman died.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238, email Sheriff@dcsonc.com or leave tips at dcsonc.com.

