Schools in York County announce delays, remote learning on Thursday
Staff report
Schools in York County are changing their schedules Thursday as winter weather moves through the area.
These districts have announced they will have remote learning on Thursday:
- Dallastown Area
- Northeastern
- Red Lion Area
- Southern York
- South Eastern
- Spring Grove Area, remote learning Thursday and Friday
- West York Area
These districts are operating with a two-our delay:
- Central York
- Dover Area
- Eastern York
- Hanover Public
- Northern York
- West Shore
- York City
- York County School of Technology