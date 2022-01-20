Schools in York County announce delays, remote learning on Thursday

Staff report

Schools in York County are changing their schedules Thursday as winter weather moves through the area.

These districts have announced they will have remote learning on Thursday:

Dallastown Area

Northeastern

Red Lion Area

Southern York

South Eastern

Spring Grove Area, remote learning Thursday and Friday

West York Area

These districts are operating with a two-our delay: