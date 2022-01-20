Plan on slippery roads during Thursday morning's snowstorm: NWS

Meteorologist are anticipating snow, slippery roads and below freezing temperatures during Thursday morning's snowstorm.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday in southcentral and southeastern Pennsylvania.

The advisory includes York, Franklin, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and Lancaster counties.

About 1 to 2 inches of wet, spotty snow is expected, with up to 3 inches on hill tops, according to the National Weather Service.

"The onset of the snow will be just before the morning commute begins," NWS said. "At first, the snow will melt as it hits warmer paved surfaces."

This will cause freezing on untreated, wet roads, according to NWS. Temperatures will also fall below freezing during the morning commute.

Here's the forecast from NWS:

Thursday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 7am, then gradually ending. Temperature falling to around 26 by 5 p.m. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind around 8 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 26. Calm wind.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

