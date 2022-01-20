Fire kills 100-year-old man: reports
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A 100-year-old man was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning, media outlets report.
Firefighters responded about 1 a.m. to the 300 block of Arendtsville Road in Butler Township, Adams County, according to abc27.
Crews were still there at 4 a.m, and the coroner had responded, abc27 said.
Faulty electrical wiring started a blaze in the basement of the home, WGAL reports.
The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was in a bedroom and died at the scene.
