Fire kills 100-year-old man: reports

A 100-year-old man was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning, media outlets report.

Firefighters responded about 1 a.m. to the 300 block of Arendtsville Road in Butler Township, Adams County, according to abc27.

Crews were still there at 4 a.m, and the coroner had responded, abc27 said.

Faulty electrical wiring started a blaze in the basement of the home, WGAL reports.

The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was in a bedroom and died at the scene.

