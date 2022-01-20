Ex-York child speech therapist sentenced in child-rape case connected to NYPD cop

A former York-area speech therapist will return to prison, though on the state level, for raping a 2-year-old boy at the direction of a then-New York City police sergeant 10 years ago.

Leigh Marcini, 44, now of Berks County, was sentenced to six to 12 years in a state prison following an hour-long hearing in a York County Common Pleas court Wednesday. Judge Amber Kraft ordered the term as part of an agreement in which Marcini pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of child rape last October.

“I understand the gravity of my offense. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Marcini said as she apologized during the hearing. “My behavior was senseless, horrible … I am forever shamed, and I am so very sorry.”

Marcini was accused of sending photos of herself performing a sex act on the child to Alberto Randazzo, then a New York City Police sergeant, in 2012. Federal investigators found she and Randazzo had exchanged more than 700 messages via social media, including those that went into explicit detail about the abuse.

Though Marcini reportedly specialized in infants and toddlers as a speech language pathologist in York County at the time, the victim in the case was not among her clients.

Prior to the York County case, Marcini was charged in 2015 as part of a federal case against Randazzo, as well as two other women in New York. Marcini pleaded guilty in October 2016 to conspiracy to sexually exploit a child. She was sentenced to five years in federal prison and 10 years probation in June 2018.

Marcini was then released from her federal sentence in December 2019, about six months after she was charged in the local case. She pleaded guilty in June 2020; recanted it over a dispute about a potential sentencing enhancement; and then pleaded guilty again in October.

“I’m upset, angry and hurt. I feel sick, disappointed and confused,” the victim, now 12, said during the hearing. “When I think about what she did to me, I feel sick to my stomach.”

The victim had called for justice while giving a statement as a prosecution witness.

Meanwhile, Marcini’s attorney, Robert Datner, had a forensic psychologist and Marcini’s parents testify on her behalf as the two sides argued over a chunk of credit time in the sentence. Since the plea called for Marcini to serve a set amount of prison time, Datner sought to win credit in the local case for the time she was in federal prison.

He noted Marcini, on her own, had filed an Interstate Agreement on Detainers request in December 2018 — about six months into her federal sentence — to be transferred from New York state to York County and face charges here.

Though no action was taken on the request, Datner argued credit time should apply from that time. He also argued that when she’s no longer in custody, Marcini likely won’t commit new crimes.

Datner sought to put the case into a perspective that provided some explanation for why Marcini abused the child 10 years ago.

“This is one of the most difficult cases I’ve been in in 30 years of practicing law,” Datner said, while pointing out he wasn’t making excuses for Marcini’s behavior.

He described how Marcini was dealing with untreated mental illnesses along with a failing marriage when she encountered Randazzo, and how those issues played a role as she was pulled into a web of manipulation to serve his perversions.

“All of the offensive conduct Ms. Marcini engaged in was directly related to her relationship with Mr. Randazzo,” Datner said.

Frank Dattilio, a forensic psychologist, testified during the hearing he’s met with Marcini several times since 2016, while the federal case was underway. He said Marcini is not a pedophile or at risk to abuse more children. He also noted she is receiving treatment for her mental health issues.

“Everyone agrees that there is no sexual deviant arousal pattern to children at all,” Dattilio said. “Her remorse is genuine.”

Marcini’s parents also testified to her behavior, that she befriended other women and empathized with them while in federal prison, and that she has held a job since her release.

Her mother, Cathy Mathues, called her, “a good person who made a terrible decision and has paid a terrible price.”

Marcini’s father, Robert Mathues, questioned why she faces prison again. He said she already did time in the federal case, still faces eight years of her probation — which he noted has already amounted to thousands of dollars in fees — and is consumed with her own guilt while branded as a sex offender.

“Leigh lives every day with overwhelming feelings of remorse, guilt and shame,” Mathues said. “She will never forgive herself for the pain she has caused to others.”

Marcini apologized during the hearing and took responsibility for her behavior, saying she can’t rationalize or justify what she did.

“I knew I was a coward for not speaking out and refusing to deny Mr. Randazzo,” Marcini said.

Assistant District Attorney Chuck Murphy argued Marcini had committed multiple crimes. The federal case was separate from the local case, which has charges only the state can prosecute.

Murphy also argued he didn’t believe the credit time Datner sought was allowed under the law.

Judge Kraft sided with Murphy and denied the credit time as she issued the six- to 12-year sentence under the plea, which also requires her to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life. Six other counts, including deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corrupting a minor and possession of child pornography, were dismissed.

Randazzo, meanwhile, is in federal prison serving a 28-year term after he was sentenced in April 2017.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.